Anushka Sharma Birthday: 8 career-defining roles of Chakda Xpress actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
Anushka Sharma turns 35 on May 1. The actress has come a long way in her personal as well as professional life
On her special day, let's have a look at 8 career-defining roles of Anushka to honour her presence in the industry
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008): Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in this film, playing the character of Taani Sahni. Her portrayal of a young woman caught in a loveless marriage was widely appreciated by the audience and earned her a nomination for Best Female Debut at several award ceremonies
Band Baaja Baaraat (2010): Anushka's role as the feisty wedding planner Shruti Kakkar in this romantic comedy was a turning point in her career. Her chemistry with co-star Ranveer Singh was widely praised and the film's success cemented her position as a rising star in Bollywood
NH10 (2015): Anushka's first production venture, NH10, was a gritty thriller that saw her play the role of Meera, a woman who sets out on a road trip with her husband and gets embroiled in a horrifying chain of events. Her performance was lauded by critics and earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards
PK (2014): Anushka's role as Jagat Janani in this satirical comedy-drama was well-received by the audience. Her character, a television journalist who helps an alien (played by Aamir Khan) find his way back home, was both endearing and relatable
Sultan (2016): In this sports drama, Anushka played the role of Aarfa Hussain, a female wrestler who trains and falls in love with the titular character, played by Salman Khan. Her strong performance earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Awards
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Anushka's portrayal of the free-spirited and independent Alizeh Khan in this romantic drama was widely appreciated by the audience. Her chemistry with co-star Ranbir Kapoor was particularly noteworthy
Pari (2018): Anushka's second production venture was a horror film in which she played the lead role of Rukhsana, a woman with supernatural abilities. Her nuanced performance in the film was widely praised by critics
Zero (2018): In this romantic drama, Anushka played the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy who falls in love with the character played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her portrayal of a disabled character was widely praised and earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards
