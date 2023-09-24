Ananya Panday's NMACC Visit With BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday enjoyed a fun day out with her gal pals on Sunday
She visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai with her best friends
Ananya was accompanied by besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor
The trio's visit to NMACC was all things bling!
Actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also accompanied the girls on their little picnic
They also gave a glimpse of the funky interiors of the art gallery
From the looks of it, the group had a lot of fun at NMACC
Meanwhile, Ananya recently delivered her first Rs 100 crore film -- Dream Girl 2
