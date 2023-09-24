Ananya Panday's NMACC Visit With BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday enjoyed a fun day out with her gal pals on Sunday

She visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai with her best friends

Ananya was accompanied by besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

The trio's visit to NMACC was all things bling!

Actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also accompanied the girls on their little picnic

They also gave a glimpse of the funky interiors of the art gallery

From the looks of it, the group had a lot of fun at NMACC

Meanwhile, Ananya recently delivered her first Rs 100 crore film -- Dream Girl 2

Thanks For Reading!

7 Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married In Rajasthan Before Parineeti-Raghav
Find out More