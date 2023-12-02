Ananya Panday Flaunts 'Kapoor' Top At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | December 02, 2023
Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday made heads turn as she stepped out in the city on Saturday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen exuding Barbie vibes as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport
However, what grabbed eyeballs was the word 'Kapoor' on her top
Ananya wore a pink co-ord set at the Mumbai airport, which was both comfortable as well as chic
Also, the 'Kapoor' signified that the outfit was from designer Dhruv Kapoor
As soon as her photos went viral, netizens wondered if the 'Kapoor' on her top hinted at her beau Aditya Roy Kapur
On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, the film will release on OTT on December 26
Thanks For Reading!