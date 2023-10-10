Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: From Deepika, Kangana, Alia: 17 Actors Who've Received Handwritten Notes From The Legend

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

Not only is Amitabh Bachchan admired by aspiring and young actors for his experience and versatility, his hand-written letters of appreciation are considered as the ultimate validation for a young actor. Here's taking a look at the actors whose performances have been duly appreciated by the living legend, on paper

Deepika Padukone - For her performances in Piku and Padmaavat, the actress received a note of appreciation from Big B

Kangana Ranaut - The National Award-winning actress received notes and flowers from Big B for her phenomenal performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Alia Bhatt - Alia received notes from her Brahmastra co-star for her work in Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi

Taapsee Pannu - Taapsee, who starred alongside Big B in Pink and Badla, received her note of validation for her performance in Manmarziyaan

Sanya Malhotra - Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh received encouraging words of appreciation for their remarkable debuts in Dangal

Radhika Madan - The talented actress was sent a note for her performance in Angrezi Medium

Nimrat Kaur - The Lunchbox actress and co-star Yami Gautam were sent notes and flowers for their respective acts in Dasvi

Saiyami Kher - The charming actress received her mark of validation for her effective performance recently in Ghoomer

Ranveer Singh - Not once but Ranveer received a letter twice for his performances in Padmaavat and Gully Boy

Ayushmann Khurrana - Ayushmann flaunted his letter for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haishaa. The actor also received another note on winning a National Award for his performance in Andha Dhun

Rajkummar Rao - The versatile actor received his note from the legend for his performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Vicky Kaushal - The affable Vicky received his note for his stirring act in Manmarziyaan. Like Ayushmann, he also received another note on winning the National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Sushant Singh Rajput - The late actor received a well-deserving note from the legend for his memorable performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Vijay Varma - The actor who starred alongside Big B in Pink, received his note for his moving performance as Moeen in Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Of all the awards the actor picked for his phenomenal debut in Gully Boy, he considers this note from his idol as his most cherished honour

Kunal Kemmu - For his enjoyable act in the OTT film Lootcase, Big B penned the talented actor, a heartfelt note

Randeep Hooda - The extremely good-looking actor received a note from the veteran for his tremendous performance in Sarbjit

Thanks For Reading!

Amitabh Bachchan Confesses Failing In Physics: 'I Took BSc & Was Horrified, Tolerated It For 3...
Find out More