Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: From Deepika, Kangana, Alia: 17 Actors Who've Received Handwritten Notes From The Legend

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Not only is Amitabh Bachchan admired by aspiring and young actors for his experience and versatility, his hand-written letters of appreciation are considered as the ultimate validation for a young actor. Here's taking a look at the actors whose performances have been duly appreciated by the living legend, on paper
Deepika Padukone - For her performances in Piku and Padmaavat, the actress received a note of appreciation from Big B
Kangana Ranaut - The National Award-winning actress received notes and flowers from Big B for her phenomenal performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Alia Bhatt - Alia received notes from her Brahmastra co-star for her work in Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi
Taapsee Pannu - Taapsee, who starred alongside Big B in Pink and Badla, received her note of validation for her performance in Manmarziyaan
Sanya Malhotra - Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh received encouraging words of appreciation for their remarkable debuts in Dangal
Radhika Madan - The talented actress was sent a note for her performance in Angrezi Medium
Nimrat Kaur - The Lunchbox actress and co-star Yami Gautam were sent notes and flowers for their respective acts in Dasvi
Saiyami Kher - The charming actress received her mark of validation for her effective performance recently in Ghoomer
Ranveer Singh - Not once but Ranveer received a letter twice for his performances in Padmaavat and Gully Boy
Ayushmann Khurrana - Ayushmann flaunted his letter for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haishaa. The actor also received another note on winning a National Award for his performance in Andha Dhun
Rajkummar Rao - The versatile actor received his note from the legend for his performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi
Vicky Kaushal - The affable Vicky received his note for his stirring act in Manmarziyaan. Like Ayushmann, he also received another note on winning the National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Sushant Singh Rajput - The late actor received a well-deserving note from the legend for his memorable performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story
Vijay Varma - The actor who starred alongside Big B in Pink, received his note for his moving performance as Moeen in Gully Boy
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Of all the awards the actor picked for his phenomenal debut in Gully Boy, he considers this note from his idol as his most cherished honour
Kunal Kemmu - For his enjoyable act in the OTT film Lootcase, Big B penned the talented actor, a heartfelt note
Randeep Hooda - The extremely good-looking actor received a note from the veteran for his tremendous performance in Sarbjit
Thanks For Reading!