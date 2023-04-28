Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and other South actors who said NO to alcohol

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
While the showbiz has uncountable stars who never shy away from drinking and smoking, some south celebs are strictly against consuming alcohol. Let’s have a look at them:
1. Prabhas: South Superstar Prabhas whose popularity skyrocketed after appearing in Baahubali prefers a healthy life style and stays away from drinking and smoking
2. Mahesh Babu: Actor Mahesh Babu has always given deep importance to his roots and culture. He is also conscious about fitness, and we have never seen him drinking or smoking publicly
3. Allu Arjun: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun is the next name in the list. The actor who has worked in several hit Telugu movies also prioritizes his health, saying NO to drinks
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The Shaakuntalam actress, who recently recovered from myositis, doesn’t drink alcohol at all
5. Shruti Haasan Kamal Haasan’s daughter, actress Shruti Haasan had revealed being sober from more than six years
6. Suriya Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya is a non-drinker who is strictly against alcohol
7. Trisha Krishnan: Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress had revealed that she doesn’t like drinking alcohol and wants to lead a healthy life
8. Kajal Aggarwal: She had also said she doesn’t drink or smoke
9. Mohanlal The actor, who is popular name in Malayalam industry, also likes to live a disciplined life and stays away from alcohol
