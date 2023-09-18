Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Steal The Show At BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor threw a grand birthday bash in the city on Sunday night
Among the first ones to arrive at the party were her sister Anushka Ranjan and bestie Vaani Kapoor
Akanksha's BFF Alia Bhatt made sure to not give the party a miss
She dazzled in blue and was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt, who sizzled in red
Anushka Ranjan flaunted her curves in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and quirky blue boots
Vaani Kapoor looked like a total diva in an all-black outfit
Malaika Arora too hopped on to the black trend but she made sure to stand out with her white clutch
Looks like black was the theme of the party as Athiya Shetty too turned up in a black co-ord set
Athiya's brother Ahaan Shetty looked handsome in a beige t-shirt and jeans
Karishma Tanna was all smiles as she arrived for Akansha's birthday bash
Orry made a statement in a black ensemble with match wrist glove and monochrome shoes
Varun Sharma also dropped by to wish Akansha a happy birthday
