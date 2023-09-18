Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Steal The Show At BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor threw a grand birthday bash in the city on Sunday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among the first ones to arrive at the party were her sister Anushka Ranjan and bestie Vaani Kapoor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Akanksha's BFF Alia Bhatt made sure to not give the party a miss

Twitter

She dazzled in blue and was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt, who sizzled in red

Twitter

Anushka Ranjan flaunted her curves in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and quirky blue boots

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor looked like a total diva in an all-black outfit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora too hopped on to the black trend but she made sure to stand out with her white clutch

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Looks like black was the theme of the party as Athiya Shetty too turned up in a black co-ord set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Athiya's brother Ahaan Shetty looked handsome in a beige t-shirt and jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karishma Tanna was all smiles as she arrived for Akansha's birthday bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Orry made a statement in a black ensemble with match wrist glove and monochrome shoes

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun Sharma also dropped by to wish Akansha a happy birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

