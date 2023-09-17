Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 Success Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Falaq Naaz and Pooja Bhatt were all smiles as they posed happily for a picture together.
Photo Via Instagram
New BFFs in town! Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve twinned in red outfits at the success party.
Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz and Bebika Dhurve arrived in style for Bigg Boss OTT's success party in Mumbai.
Bigg Boss OTT contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat also arrived at the success party of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri raised the glam quotient high with their stylish outfits at the success bash.
Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz, who share a good bond with each other, also posed for a photo together.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also joined the success party recently.
Cyrus Broacha, who had to exit Bigg Boss OTT 2 mid-way, arrived at the success party with his wife Ayesha Broacha.
