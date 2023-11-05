Alia Bhatt Rocks The Boss Lady Look In Stylish Ivory Pantsuit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked bold and fierce as she recently stepped out in an ivory pantsuit for an event
Alia opted for a tailored peplum-style ivory blazer and stylish pants set
Alia's jacket featured a gold floral sequin embellishment, full sleeves and a plunging V neckline
Alia is known for her versatile style and her latest look is characterised by elegance, sophistication and a touch of modernity
Alia styled her hair into soft curls and left them open with a middle partition
Alia's minimal accessories and simple hairstyle perfectly complemented her elegant and graceful look
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Jigra and in Jee Le Zaraa
Thanks For Reading!