Alia Bhatt Looks Enchanting In Saree As She Receives Award In Riyadh

By: Sachin T | January 21, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked nothing less than a princess as she attended an event in Riyadh
The actress was honoured at the award show for her contribution to cinema
She even left her handprint to get her name etched in the Riyadh hall of fame
Alia looked breathtaking in a traditional saree which she draped with a modern twist
She paired her saree with a matching tube blouse. She kept her makeup to the minimum and completed her look with gold earrings
Post the award show, Alia returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning
She kept it casual in a white co-ord set and quickly zoomed off in her car, back home to her daughter Raha
On the work front, she will be next seen in Jigra
