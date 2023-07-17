Alia Bhatt Jets Off With ₹1.70 Lakh Tote Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023

Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted jetting off to some undisclosed location in the early hours of Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She ditched over-the-top airport fashion and instead, opted for a basic white shirt and blue denim look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But it was her handbag which grabbed eyeballs

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia carried a Gucci tote bag worth a whopping Rs 1.70 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She tied her hair back in a neat ponytail and completed her outfit with golden hoop earrings

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia was all smiles as she posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She even waved them a quick goodbye before jetting off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

