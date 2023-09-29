After Ganpati Visarjan, RajKummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar & Others Clean Up Mumbai's Juhu Beach

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities participated in a beach clean-up drive on Friday morning, a day after Ganpati visarjan
Photos by Varinder Chawla
They were spotted at Mumbai's Juhu Beach and they took part in Cleanathon 2.0, a cleanliness drive organised a day after immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha
Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in The Great Indian Family, was spotted in a white t-shirt as she arrived for the clean up
Actress Isha Koppikar also took part in the drive
Actor RajKummar Rao lauded PM Narendra Modi's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and urged citizens to do their bit to ensure public places are clean
According to ANI, RajKummar said, "This is an important initiative. We all should take part in Modi ji's 'Swachta hi Sewa' as it is very important to keep our city and country clean"
Ghoomer actress Saiyami kher was seen cleaning the beach with volunteers
Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani was also seen participating in the clean up drive on Friday morning
On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhata (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath'
On October 1, cleanliness drives will reportedly be conducted at 168 locations in Mumbai
