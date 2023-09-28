Urvashi Rautela Amps Up Her Airport Look With ₹5 Lakh Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023
Actress Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her fashion sense and glamorous style
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Urvashi was spotted at Mumbai airport on September 28 and as usual, she made heads turn with her impeccable dressing
Urvashi wore denim jacket over white crisscross sports bra, jacket and jeans with a side slit. She competed her look with white sneakers, black shades and headband
She also carried a super expensive handbag to amp up her airport look
Reportedly, the Fendi x Versace Gold Baroque & FF Motif Fendace Sunshine Tote Bag costs Rs 5 lakh
Urvashi was all smiles at the airport as she posed for the shutterbugs
Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is busy with the promotions of her song Hum Toh Deewane with Elvish Yadav
She was last seen in a song in Pawan Kalyan's film Bro
Urvashi has films like Skanda, Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose in her kitty
