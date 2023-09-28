Urvashi Rautela Amps Up Her Airport Look With ₹5 Lakh Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023

Actress Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her fashion sense and glamorous style

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Urvashi was spotted at Mumbai airport on September 28 and as usual, she made heads turn with her impeccable dressing

Urvashi wore denim jacket over white crisscross sports bra, jacket and jeans with a side slit. She competed her look with white sneakers, black shades and headband

She also carried a super expensive handbag to amp up her airport look

Reportedly, the Fendi x Versace Gold Baroque & FF Motif Fendace Sunshine Tote Bag costs Rs 5 lakh

Urvashi was all smiles at the airport as she posed for the shutterbugs

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is busy with the promotions of her song Hum Toh Deewane with Elvish Yadav

She was last seen in a song in Pawan Kalyan's film Bro

Urvashi has films like Skanda, Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose in her kitty

