Actors Who Played Robots On Screen: Kriti Sanon, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan & More

By: Sachin T | January 29, 2024
Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of a robot named Sifra in her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, she is not the first one to play a robot on screen
Rajinikanth famously essayed the role of the adorable-turned-dangerous robot Chitti in the 2010 film Enthiran, which was called Robot in Hindi
Shah Rukh Khan played the much-loved G.One in his 2011 film Ra.One. However, it had tanked miserably at the box office
In the same film, Arjun Rampal played the evil villain, Ra.One, a wordplay with the mythological demon king Ravana's name
Amy Jackson played the role of a robot named Nila in 2.0
In Karishma Ka Karishma, Jhanak Shukla played the adorable little robot named Karishma and her antics made the show hit among the masses
Ridhima Pandit essayed the role of a robot in the serial Bahu Hamari Rajnikant
Thanks For Reading!