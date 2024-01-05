Aamir Khan Jets Off To Udaipur For Daughter Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 05, 2024
Aamir Khan's daugher Ira Khan is all set to follow the traditional customs and take pheras with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhar in Udaipur.
Earlier today, Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with his son Azad Rao Khan as they jetted off to Udaipur.
Aamir Khan was seen donning a red printed short kurta and paired it with white trouser pants.
Azad Rao Khan is Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao's son, who was born in 2011.
Aamir Khan and Azad Rao Khan were seen posing for the paparazzi and as they headed to Udaipur from Mumbai.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.
The newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have extravagant three-day wedding in Udaipur.
Nupur had proposed to Ira in September last year when he went down on one knee at a sports event.
Thanks For Reading!