A look at Shah Rukh Khan's ₹10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently got home a swanky new car
The actor purchased a swanky new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
The car is worth a whopping Rs 10 crore
SRK was spotted zooming around in his new car on Tuesday night
While the superstar could not be clicked inside the car, the vehicle and its special number plate was enough to grab eyeballs on Mumbai streets
Just like every other vehicle in SRK's collection, the new Rolls Royce too has a number plate with '555' on it, which the actor considers to be his lucky number
The white beast was spotted making a statement on the streets of Mumbai
Earlier, SRK was seen test-driving the car outside his residence Mannat in Bandra
Reportedly, Shah Rukh also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is priced at Rs 7 crore
