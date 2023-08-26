A Glimpse At Jennifer Winget's Sultry Maldives Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023

Actress Jennifer Winget recently had the time of her life in Maldives

The actress has shared some stunning pictures of herself from her Maldives vacay

From the looks of it, the vacation was all things exotic

"Good memories in the mix," she wrote along with the pictures

Jennifer exuded total beach vibes in her blue bikini with a floral cape

She also had some fun while soaking up the sun in Maldives

The actress is a sight to behold in her breathtaking pictures from the archipelago

She made sure to sip some coffee by the blue waters of Maldives

She also struck some stunning poses and the pictures have set the internet on fire

