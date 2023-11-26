9 Celebs Who Posed With Snakes - Shah Rukh Khan To Elvish Yadav

By: Sachin T | November 26, 2023
Several Bollywood celebs faced the ire of netizens after they were seen posing with snakes at the Ambanis' birthday bash in the city. Here's a look at 9 celebs who have posed with snakes in the past:
Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan received his 5th doctorate at the La Trobe University in Australia with a snake around his neck
Ananya Panday was spotted playing with snakes at the first birthday bash of Isha Ambani's twins on November 18
At the same party, Shanaya Kapoor too was seen posing with the reptiles
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav courted controversy after snakes and snake venom were seized from his party. A photo of him posing with a snake had also gone viral
In 2018, Kajal Aggarwal had jetted off to Thailand for a family vacation where she was seen holding a snake around her neck
Akshay Kumar, the OG 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' launched his show at a grand and quirky event with an exotic snake wrapped around himself
Mallika Sherawat, who played a shape-shifting snake in Hisss, had done an entire photoshoot with the reptile around the film's release
A few years ago, Nora Fatehi had shot a video carrying a giant python on her shoulder
During her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan too had taken the opportunity to strike some quirky poses with a snake
