Ananya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash

Ananya Panday's now-deleted picture with a snake from the birthday bash | Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, along with a slew of other celebs, attended the star-studded first birthday bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 18 in Mumbai, and at the birthday bash, she was seen 'playing' with a couple of snakes and puppies, which did not go down well with the netizens.

Post the birthday bash, Ananya had taken to her Instagram handle to share a number of photos of herself posing with the snakes and puppies, and had captioned it, "My definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals".

But soon after, netizens slammed the actress and tagged her pictures with the reptiles as "animal cruelty". Not just that, but Congress leader Rakesh Shetty even shot a letter to the Mumbai Police, demanding strict action and an FIR against Ananya and other celebs present at the party for "demonstrating cruelty against pythons".

And in the midst of the backlash, Ananya seems to have quietly deleted her photos with the snake, and her post now only features her pictures with the puppies. However, she failed to edit the caption, and her move has not gone unnoticed.

[L] Ananya's original post with 4 pics featuring her with a snake; [R] After Ananya deleted 2 out of 4 photos from her post |

The actress is yet to issue a statement on the criticism and the Congress leader's demand for an FIR against her.

Meanwhile, the leader also sought action against Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant for indulging with the snakes.

In a video which had gone viral after the party, Anant Ambani was seen handing over a snake to SRK and dangling another one around his neck. Shanaya too was seen posing with a snake in a video.

The birthday bash of the one-year-old twins was attended by a number of Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, and others.