 Ananya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash

Ananya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash

Netizens slammed Ananya Panday and tagged her pictures with the reptiles as "animal cruelty".

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday's now-deleted picture with a snake from the birthday bash | Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, along with a slew of other celebs, attended the star-studded first birthday bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, on November 18 in Mumbai, and at the birthday bash, she was seen 'playing' with a couple of snakes and puppies, which did not go down well with the netizens.

Post the birthday bash, Ananya had taken to her Instagram handle to share a number of photos of herself posing with the snakes and puppies, and had captioned it, "My definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals".

But soon after, netizens slammed the actress and tagged her pictures with the reptiles as "animal cruelty". Not just that, but Congress leader Rakesh Shetty even shot a letter to the Mumbai Police, demanding strict action and an FIR against Ananya and other celebs present at the party for "demonstrating cruelty against pythons".

Read Also
Mumbai: Congress Leader Demands Action Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Others For 'Cruelty...
article-image

And in the midst of the backlash, Ananya seems to have quietly deleted her photos with the snake, and her post now only features her pictures with the puppies. However, she failed to edit the caption, and her move has not gone unnoticed.

[L] Ananya's original post with 4 pics featuring her with a snake; [R] After Ananya deleted 2 out of 4 photos from her post

[L] Ananya's original post with 4 pics featuring her with a snake; [R] After Ananya deleted 2 out of 4 photos from her post |

The actress is yet to issue a statement on the criticism and the Congress leader's demand for an FIR against her.

Read Also
Ananya Panday Plays With Snakes At Isha Ambani's Twins' Birthday Bash
article-image

Meanwhile, the leader also sought action against Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant for indulging with the snakes.

In a video which had gone viral after the party, Anant Ambani was seen handing over a snake to SRK and dangling another one around his neck. Shanaya too was seen posing with a snake in a video.

The birthday bash of the one-year-old twins was attended by a number of Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Read Also
Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive At Isha Ambani's Twins' 1st Birthday In Mumbai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zoya Akhtar On The Casting For The Archies: We've Auditioned Actors For Over Eight Months

Zoya Akhtar On The Casting For The Archies: We've Auditioned Actors For Over Eight Months

Ananya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash

Ananya Panday DELETES Photos With Snakes From Isha Ambani's Kids' Birthday Bash After Backlash

Neena Gupta Calls Feminism 'Faltu', Says 'Men & Women Are Not Equal'

Neena Gupta Calls Feminism 'Faltu', Says 'Men & Women Are Not Equal'

Mumbai: Congress Leader Demands Action Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Others For 'Cruelty...

Mumbai: Congress Leader Demands Action Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Others For 'Cruelty...

Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik To Enter As Wildcard Contestant To Support Khanzaadi?

Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik To Enter As Wildcard Contestant To Support Khanzaadi?