75th Emmys: From Jenna Ortega To Selena Gomez, Best-Dressed Celebs 

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024
The 75th Emmy Awards saw celebrities slaying with their impeccable fashion on the red carpet. Selena Gomez wore a sheer black sequin gown with a plunging neckline.
Padma Lakshmi wore a bright green Marchesa dress with detailing around the abdomen and a massive flair towards the bottom.
Jessica Chastain also opted for a lime green colour and wore a halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline and sequins at the bottom.
Actress Aubrey Plaza wore a satin ivory gown that exuded chic and old Hollywood vibes.
Claire Danes looked pretty in pink as she wore a monochrome dress, reminding of Barbie-core.
Suki Waterhouse who is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, flaunted her baby bump in a red Valentino gown.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wore a strapless outfit with intricate embroidery of flowers and leaves giving that delicate effect.
