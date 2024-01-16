75th Emmys: From Jenna Ortega To Selena Gomez, Best-Dressed Celebs 

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024

The 75th Emmy Awards saw celebrities slaying with their impeccable fashion on the red carpet. Selena Gomez wore a sheer black sequin gown with a plunging neckline. 

Padma Lakshmi wore a bright green Marchesa dress with detailing around the abdomen and a massive flair towards the bottom. 

Jessica Chastain also opted for a lime green colour and wore a halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline and sequins at the bottom. 

Actress Aubrey Plaza wore a satin ivory gown that exuded chic and old Hollywood vibes. 

Claire Danes looked pretty in pink as she wore a monochrome dress, reminding of Barbie-core. 

Suki Waterhouse who is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, flaunted her baby bump in a red Valentino gown. 

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wore a strapless outfit with intricate embroidery of flowers and leaves giving that delicate effect. 

