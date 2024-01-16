Full List Of Winners At 75th Emmy Awards

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on January 16 IST. Check out the list of winners:
Outstanding drama series: Succession
Outstanding comedy series: The Bear
Outstanding limited series: Beef
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding talk series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
