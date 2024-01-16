Full List Of Winners At 75th Emmy Awards

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on January 16 IST. Check out the list of winners:

Outstanding drama series: Succession

Outstanding comedy series: The Bear

Outstanding limited series: Beef

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding talk series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

