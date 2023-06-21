7 Rare & Unseen Pics Of Sunny Deol's Wife Pooja Deol

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol recently got their elder son Karan Deol married in a grand ceremony
Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Sharma and the proud parents were seen enjoying to their fullest
Sunny Deol's wife Pooja, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, was seen arriving for the wedding all decked up
It was a rare sight to see Pooja greeting the media and posing for pictures
Sunny Deol tied the knot with Pooja in 1984
They are proud parents to two sons -- Karan and Rajveer Deol
Pooja prefers to stay away from the spotlight, and she is rarely spotted at B-Town parties
