7 Rare & Unseen Pics Of Sunny Deol's Wife Pooja Deol

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023

Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol recently got their elder son Karan Deol married in a grand ceremony

Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Sharma and the proud parents were seen enjoying to their fullest

Sunny Deol's wife Pooja, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, was seen arriving for the wedding all decked up

It was a rare sight to see Pooja greeting the media and posing for pictures

Sunny Deol tied the knot with Pooja in 1984

They are proud parents to two sons -- Karan and Rajveer Deol

Pooja prefers to stay away from the spotlight, and she is rarely spotted at B-Town parties

