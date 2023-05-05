7 much-anticipated K-dramas you can finally watch in May 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 05, 2023
Are you a K-drama fan wondering what to watch? Here we bring you just released and upcoming Korean dramas to release in May 2023. Add them to your watch list!
Black Knight, a gripping tale set in the year 2071 where air pollution has thrown the world into chaos. Enter the legendary Knight '5-8,' who will do whatever it takes to provide fresh oxygen and supplies to the people. But when a boy named Sa-Wol aspires to be like him, will their paths collide or will they team up to save the world?
All That We Loved, the web series follows the sweet love story and unbreakable friendship of two 18-year-olds who refuse to give up on either
The sci-fi series’My Perfect Stranger’: With news anchor Kang Soo Yeon stumbling upon a time machine, this series promises to transport you to another world. And the best part?The series already started streaming from May 1st on Wiki or Wave and has aired first two episodesuntill now
Oh Youngsimi, based on the Korean animated movie 'Young Shim' from 1990s, it is an upcoming Korean series releasing on May 15. You can stream it on Amazon Prime
For fans of the supernatural, "Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1983" is a must-watch. Starring Lee Dong Wook, this web series will be release on May 6
If office politics and business drama is more your speed, then ‘Race’ is the show for you. Follow marketer Park Yoon Jo as he navigates the cut-throat world of business, despite lacking an academic background. Catch it on Disney+ as it releases on May 10
Last but certainly not least, ‘Delightfully Deceitful’ promises to be a thrilling revenge drama. With a con artist lacking empathy and an attorney who's all heart, buckle up for a wild ride with Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Park So Jin
