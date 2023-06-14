7 Books Recommended By Late Sushant Singh Rajput

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020
On his third death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a list of books that were recommended by her brother when he was alive
The Emotion Machine by Marvin Minsky presents a detailed groundbreaking research on how the human mind works
Structures: Or Why Things Don't Fall Down by JE Gordon explains the basic forces that hold together the essential things of this world in simple terms
Chaos and Fractals is a research book exploring the relationship between fractal geometry and chaos theory
The Beginning of Infinity by David Deutsch is a popular science book explaining the connection between the laws of nature and human condition
The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life by Drunvalo Melchizedek gives an insight into the geometrical design leading us into and out of physical existence
Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami: The actor had called the book a "classic" during one of his Twitter interactions back in 2018
Transcend: 9 Steps to Living Well Forever, written by Ray Kurzweil, details nine easy steps to be followed to lead a long and healthy life
Thanks For Reading!