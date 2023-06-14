Sushant Singh Death Anniversary: 10 Memorable Dialogues That Define His Legacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Sushant Singh Rajput was a brilliant actor who illuminated the screens with his talent and charisma in a very short time.
Photos From Pinterest
On his death anniversary, let's have a look at some memorable dialogues by the late actor that clearly define his legacy:
"I don't need anyone's permission to be extraordinary." - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
"Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai, lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye toh failure se kaise deal karna hai, ye koi nahi jaanta." (Everyone has a plan after success, but if you accidentally fail, no one knows how to deal with failure.) - Chhichhore (2019)
"Joh sirf ek pal hota hai, usse chhodkar kuchh nahi hota hai." (Nothing matters more than the one fleeting moment.) - Kai Po Che! (2013)
"Peene ki capacity, jeene ki strength, account ka balance aur naam ka khauf... kabhi bhi kam nahi hona chahiye." (One should never have a shortage of drinking capacity, living strength, bank balance, and the fear of one's name.) - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
"Raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Raja woh hi banega, jo haqdaar hoga." (A king's son won't necessarily become a king. Only the deserving one will become the king.) - Sonchiriya (2019)
"Mohabbat ek ehsaason ki pawan si kahaani hai. Kabhi kabira deewana tha, kabhi meera diwaani hai." (Love is a beautiful tale of emotions. Sometimes it makes you Kabir, sometimes Meera.) - Kedarnath (2018)
"Khud se zyada kabhi kisi ko na chaha, khud se zyada kabhi kisi pe yaqeen na kiya." (Never loved anyone more than yourself, never trusted anyone more than yourself.) - Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)
"Mujhe phir kabhi galat mat samajhna, shayad main sirf tumse zyada sochta hoon." (Don't misunderstand me as wrong again, maybe I just think more than you.) - PK (2014)
"Aapne itne time tak kaha tha ki duniya main sab bhagwan hai, toh main bhi soch raha tha ki aap bhagwan hain, lekin aaj dekh raha hoon ki aap bhi sirf ek insaan hai." (You used to say for so long that everyone in the world is a god, so I was also thinking that you are a god, but today I see that you are just a human.) - Raabta (2017)
"Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye." (Life shouldn't be long, it should be big.) - Dil Bechara (2020)
