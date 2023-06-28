7 Bollywood Celebs Who Love Biryani: From Kareena Kapoor To Salman Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Biryani has a special place in the hearts of several Bollywood celebrities. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, let's take a look at the actors who love biryani:
Kareena Kapoor has often said that she finds comfort and solace in chicken biryani
Shah Rukh Khan is a foodie and he has often said he loves biryani
Aamir Khan's love for all things meaty and Mughlai is a well-established fact. He loves dum biryani and he also has a biryani dish named after him at one of the Mumbai restaurants. However, he turned vegan a few years ago
Prabhas is also a foodie. He loves biryani and the actor often treats his co-stars with delicious home-cooked biryani during film shoots
Biryani is Vijay Deverakonda's cheat meal. He has often said that he loves to eat biryani
Salman Khan has a never-ending love for Biryani. His enjoys his mother’s hand cooked biryanithe most. However, he had once revealed that his go-to place for a biryani fix is Cafe Noorani in Mumbai
Hina Khan had once said she loves home-cooked mutton biryani
