5 Films Of Atlee You Can Watch Before Jawan Release: From Bigil To Theri

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Filmmaker Atlee is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara
Atlee and Shah Rukh have collaborated for the very first time for Jawan. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 7. Ahead of the film's release, take a look at some of the best films of director Atlee
Bigil - Directed by Atlee, this Vijay-starrer is a sports drama which was a commercial hit. Released in 2019, it revolved around themes of women's empowerment and football
Theri - Featuring Vijay in the lead role, the action-packed film was well-received by both audiences and critics. It hit the big screens in 2016
Mersal - Vijay plays triple role in this film, directed by Atlee. It was a massive success at the box office and received critical acclaim for its social message
Raja Rani - Atlee and Nayanthara first worked together on this 2013 film. inspired by the Tamil film Mouna Ragam and the Kannada movie Milana
Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae - Atlee produced this horror comedy in 2017. The film, starring Jiiva, Radha Ravi and Sri Divya, revolves around Vasu and his mother Parvathy who move to a new town
