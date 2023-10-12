4 Hit Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Starrers To Watch Before Leo And Where

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
One of Tamil cinema's most loved on-screen pairs, fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan await the release of Leo eagerly on October 19
Less than a week away before release, it indeed is a good time to revisit their four previous hits as they reunite on-screen after 15 years for the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial
We will also share where you can watch each of these films. Let's go...
Ghilli - Doesn't the song Appadi Podu get you dancing like no one's watching? Well, you can watch this 2004 blockbuster film on Disney+Hotstar. It is possibly one of the best films of Vijay's career. The actor stars as Velu who rescues Dhanalakshmi, played by Trisha, who escapes marrying a don, against her will
Thirupaachi - A villager's undying for his sister can make him travel immeasurable lengths. Vijay plays Sivagiri and Trisha plays Subha. You can watch this 2005 release on Sun NXT
Aathi - YouTube - A young man and woman have been wronged by the same person. They unite to realise their cause. Vijay essays the titular character while Trisha plays Anjali. You can watch the film on YouTube
Kuruvi - Amazon Prime Video - A young car racer meets a dreaded don only to realise that his own father is alive and is held captive. Vijay plays Vetrivel while Trisha plays Devi. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt as the principal antagonist
