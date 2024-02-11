2 Years Of Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Flaunts Abs, Poses With Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 11, 2024
Gehraiyaan has completed two years since its release today. On this occasion, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped unseen black-and-white pictures on his social media handle.
Siddhant Chaturvedi posed with Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra.
Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of Zain Oberoi in Gehraiyaan.
Gehraiyaan also starred Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah among others.
Ananya Panday, who played the role of Tia Khanna posed with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays her fiancé in Gehraiyaan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunted his abs as he posed on the beach in Goa.
Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra was seen playing a guitar on the sets.
Sharing the photos, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "2 years of Gehraiyaan, seems like a lifetime ago."
