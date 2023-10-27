12th Fail Premiere: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar Host Friends And Colleagues To New Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023

Actor Vikrant Massey and team 12th Fail hosted select industry friends and colleagues to a special screening of their film

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Medha Shankar who plays the lead opposite Massey, was seen wearing a pretty beige saree

Director Chopra poses with music composer Anu Malik

Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur was evidently glowing, flaunting her baby bump

Kathal actor Anant Joshi, will also be seen in the movie in a pivotal role

Raashi Khanna looked gorgeous in a floral cut-out dress

Rapper Raftaar and composer Girish Nakod pose for the shutterbugs

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan was also spotted at the do

Actor Rahul Bhatt was spotted making a rare public appearance

Anup Soni was also seen at the premiere in attendance

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was spotted at the event wearing a Jawan-inspired tee

