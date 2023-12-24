12 Best OTT Shows Of 2023: From Kaala Paani To Trial By Fire

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
In 2023, the Indian OTT space witnessed the release of several successful and critically acclaimed shows. Here are some of the best web series of the year:
Kaala Paani revolves around the story of individuals who desperately fight for survival and to find a cure when a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Starring Kajol, Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta, The Trial revolves around Noyonika, who resumes her law career, following her husband’s arrest, when he gets embroiled in a scandal. It is adapted from the American series, The Good Wife
Hansal Mehta's Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna, is based on the story of journalist Jigna Vora who was accused of murdering another journalist J Dey. It is inspired by Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison
Made In Heaven Season 2 is a lavish wedding-centric web series. It took the streaming world by storm after it released in August 2023. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, the show drew the audiences deep into the opulent world of Indian weddings
Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 took the gritty world of Aarya Sareen up a notch with high-octane action and drama. Cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies, Sushmita's made headlines for her strong and courageous character
Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around several characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of the British television drama, which was based on John le Carre's novel. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer and Anil essays the negative role
Directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, Rasika Dugal's Adhura traces horrifying events that occur at Nilgiri Valley School, connecting the dots between the past and the present
Starring Barun Sobti and Savinderpal Vicky, Kohrra revolves around the story of NRI who is found dead just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds, a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families are revealed
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi is based on the life of a small-time con artist, who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con
The Railway Men deconstructs the truth behind the tragedy and the aftermath that transpired following the leak of a poisonous gas at Bhopal’s Union Carbide India Limited plant on the night of December 2, 1984
Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande's Trial By Fire is a gripping legal thriller wrapped in the tragic pages of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy
