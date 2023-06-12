10 Years Of BTS: V, Jungkook, Jimin & Other Members' Journey Together From Debut To Now Will Surely Melt ARMY's Heart

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
On a significant day in 2013, seven ambitious Korean boys entered the music industry with dreams that knew no bounds.
From their humble beginnings to becoming an extraordinary K-pop phenomenon, BTS has undeniably embarked on a remarkable journey. Let's delve into the transformative story of world’s most beloved K-pop boyband.
In 2010, under the South Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop supergroup was formed as Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bulletproof Boy Scouts.
After three years of rigorous training, the septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made their debut with the EP "2 Cool 4 Skool" featuring their debut single, "No More Dream."
Over the years, they released an impressive array of 34 albums, including chart-toppers like "DNA," "Idol," "Butter," and "Life Goes On" all these years.
Their music resonated deeply with fans worldwide, thanks to their uplifting lyrics that touch upon critical global issues such as women empowerment, mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, and bullying.
The group's acclaim extends beyond music. In 2017, they partnered with UNICEF for the Love Myself global campaign. Additionally, BTS addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly for the third time in 2021.
Their influence went even further as they addressed the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes with US President Joe Biden during a White House press conference in 2022.
Presently, the members of BTS are celebrating their tenth debut anniversary. In the beginning of this month, they unveiled their anniversary project, Apobangpo 10, through impressive photos and a behind-the-scenes video for this year's BTS Festa.
Apobangpo, meaning "ARMY Forever, BTS Forever," signifies the eternal bond between BTS and their dedicated fans, known as ARMY.
As part of the celebrations, the group released a digital single titled "Take Two" on 9 June 2023, adding to the excitement and anticipation.
Brace yourself for an immersive experience as a 544-page memoir, titled "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," is set to be released on 9 July 2023. This highly anticipated memoir offers a captivating glimpse into the awe-inspiring transformation of the BTS members.
