10 Most Powerful Stills From Jawan Trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released by the makers on Thursday
Netizens dubbed it as the 'Trailer of the century' and it boasts of some of the most impactful scenes in recent times
Vijay Sethupathi's introduction in the trailer is as good as it gets!
The trailer also shows Nayanthara and Sunil Grover in total combat mode as they gear up to take down the 'anti-hero'
Even though Deepika Padukone plays a special cameo in Jawan, her presence in the film is definitely promising!
A scene where Vijay Sethupathi is seen speaking to his men armed with top-grade weapons and even a 'pet cheetah' gives a glimpse of his power in the film
The trailer also has a gut-wrenching scene of Sanya Malhotra surrounded with dead bodies of children next to their wailing mothers
Shah Rukh hijacking an entire train and dancing on retro songs hints at the quirky character he will be playing
Vijay Sethupathi's character in the trailer and in the film is sure to induce goosebumps!
A scene with a blazing horse running through a burning village gives an idea of the destruction that will be seen in the film
Thanks For Reading!