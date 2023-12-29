10 Most Anticipated OTT Releases Of 2024: From Mirzapur 3 To Mismatched 3

By: Ria Sharma | December 29, 2023
2023 proved to be thrilling for the entertainment industry, captivating cinema enthusiasts and fans alike. The horizon for 2024 holds the promise of several highly anticipated OTT releases, aiming to dominate the digital platforms. Take a look at some of them:
Mirzapur 3 stands out as a groundbreaking web series in the Indian OTT landscape. The highly anticipated third season is on the horizon, promising to once again delve into the intense rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu Pandit
Starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, the first two seasons of Mismatched garnered acclaim from both critics and viewers. The announcement of the third season on social media has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter
The remaining episodes of the third season of Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 the upcoming season promise to engage audiences with its gripping narrative and keep the audience on the edge of their seats with an exciting storyline
The first season of Shahid Kspoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi got a tremendous response from the audience and the makers have left the story open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen in the upcoming season
Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang, Delhi Crime garnered critical acclaim and resonated with audiences. Now, gearing up for its third season, Richie Mehta's creation has generated heightened expectations
A clue of the third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man was left at the end of the second season, which could be on the background of a virus. Fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the fresh season in 2024
She revolves around the life of a female constable who takes on an undercover mission to dismantle an underworld gang. Starring Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma, the third season is set to continue the journey of Bhumika, who has undergone a profound transformation
Ever since it was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut, India Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi
The release of new stills from the upcoming season of Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat on social media has heightened anticipation among fans awaiting the arrival of Season 3
The confirmation of the second season of Kaala Paani by makers has generated excitement among viewers. The series delves into the narrative of a mysterious disease spreading in the Andaman Islands
