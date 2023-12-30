10 Bollywood Songs That Ruled The Charts In 2023

By: Sachin T | December 30, 2023
What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani went viral soon after it released. It is a colourful dance number sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Zinda Banda is sung by Anirudh Ravichander. It is a fun and groovy one as it makes you want to dance to its beats
One of the standout songs of 2023 has been Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone. Sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, the song has gained immense popularity, especially for its infectious tune and hook step
Besides controversy, Besharam Rang made headlines for Deepika and SRK's sizzling chemistry. It is sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Vishal-Shekhar
The trendy hook step of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Tere Vaaste became quite popular, with numerous people recreating it across various platforms
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein topped the streaming charts and became the talk of the town. It is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit and Nikhita Gandhi
Animal song Arjan Vailly is said to have a connection with Sikh history, adding an extra layer of depth to the overall experience of the song. Sung by Bhupinder Babbal, the number has the power to make your blood rush through your veins, creating a heightened
The romantic track Tum Kya Mile is crooned by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. It captures the essence of love and the soothing chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on-screen. The actress is seen dancing in chiffon sarees with Ranveer amidst snow-clad mountains
Ever since Animal released, Jamal Kudu became a rage. The track is inspired by an Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo. Several reels have been made on Instagram using this song
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is a peppy party song. It’s catchy beats with a touch of Turkish vibes make it among the top Bollywood songs of 2023
