10 amusing facts about Lee Sang Heon aka Kim of Netflix's XO, Kitty

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Lee Sang Heon is winning hearts as Mr. Kim in Netflix's spin-off of 'To all the boys' trilogy 'Xo, Kitty'. Here are some of the amusing facts about the actor that may help you know him well:
A gemini guy, born on May 21, 1996 in South Korea, who later shifted to Hong Kong to study in an International school
Many will be surprised to know that Xo, Kitty is his first acting gig
The South Korean star has done his university studies in Eng;land
While he just debuted with Xo, Kitty, you will soon see him making his movie debut with 'Gran Turismo'. While nothing is known about his role, the film is expected to arrive by August 2023
Gia Kim a.k.a. Yuri in 'Xo, Kitti' is his real life sister
No doubt his charm has worked after appearing in 'Xo, Kitty'. With his acting debut from the series, his fanbase on Instagram skyrocketed to 1M, a few days ago on his birthday.
Like other K-pop idols and K-drama actors, he wont be missing for two years as he already finished his military service after finishing his university education from England
Lee Sang Heon can cook very well and he used to do it during his time in England by watching YouTube videos
He loves climbing rocks
He was ambitious about acting since a very young age
Lee Sang Heon is a fitness freak and his well-tone physique reveals it all
