World Teacher's Day 2023: Here Is A List Of Greatest Educators

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 05, 2023
Rabindranath Tagore established "Santiniketan"; a new type of school where he sought to "make the connecting thread between India and the world.
Kong Qiu or commonly known as Confucius: A great teacher, philosopher, and political theorist, whose ideas have profoundly influenced the civilizations of China and other East Asian countries.
Aristotle: The greatest philosophers of all time Aristotle set up his own school in a public exercise area dedicated to the god Apollo Lykeios, whence its name, the Lyceum.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers' Day on 5 September every year.
Pythagoras was an ancient Greek philosopher, polymath and the eponymous founder of Pythagoreanism. His political and religious teachings were well known in Magna Graecia.
Anne Sullivan was an American teacher who is remembered for being a teacher to Helen Keller. At the age of five, she contracted an eye disease, which left her partially blind but she transformed herself into one of the greatest teachers in history.
Swami Vivekananda: A monk, philosopher, author and religious teacher. He played a key role in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.
Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori was an Italian physician and educator best known for her philosophy of education and her writing on scientific pedagogy.
Gautama Buddha was a wandering ascetic and religious teacher who founded Buddhism.
Jean Piaget; A Swiss psychologist who worked on Cognitive development in children. He suggested children need to build or develop a mental model of their surrounding world.
Thanks For Reading!