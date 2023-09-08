World Literacy Day 2023: Top 10 States Of India With The Highest Literary Rates

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 08, 2023

Here are the top 10 states of India with the highest literacy rates. Kerala from the South of India tops the list with 94% of literacy.

Chandigarh comes second with 86% of its population being literate.

Maharashtra adorns the third place after Chandigarh with an 82%.

The hilly state Uttarkhand from the north, stands third with 78%.

West Bengal which is to the north east of India boasts of a 76.3%.

Haryana comes sixth with 75.6%.

Next stands the green and serene North Eastern state Meghalaya, with 74.4%.

Madhya Pradesh ranks 8th with 69.3%.

The apple of the country's eye, Jammu and Kashmir comes 9th, with a literacy rate of 67.2%.

Jharkhand bags the 10th place with 66.4%.

