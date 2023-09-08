International Literacy Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme & Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year. Here is a brief look into the day's history, significance and the theme for this year.
Its goal is to stress how crucial reading and writing are for human dignity, rights, and building a stable society. This day is organized by UNESCO, a global group. They host events all around the world, both big and small.
This year's theme is about promoting literacy in a changing world to create lasting peace and stability. On September 8, 2023, there will be a conference in Paris, France, where they'll hand out awards to outstanding literacy programs.
UNESCO estimates that over 770 million people worldwide can't read or write in any language. Most of them are women, and many are adults.
In some African countries, less than 45% of people can read or write. This is often linked to poverty and a lack of support for education.
UNESCO says governments should do more to educate kids and treat education as one big system to end illiteracy.
UNESCO decided to celebrate International Literacy Day in 1967. They made this decision on October 26, 1966.
The point of this day is to show how important reading and writing are for individuals, communities, and society as a whole. It's the path to a well-educated and effective society.
