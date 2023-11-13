Who is Suella Braverman? Check Education Degrees Of Indian Origin Sacked Secretary

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 13, 2023

British PM Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman after she criticised the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Let's take a look at the educational degrees of Braverman.

The former Home Secretary was born in Harrow, Greater London to an Indian origin parents. She was raised in Wembley.

She also happens to be the niece of Mahen Kundasamy, a former Mauritian High commissioner to UK.

For her initial schooling ,the former secretary went to the Uxendon Manor Primary School in Brent.

She then went to Heathfield School, Pinner, on a partial scholarship.

Braverman is also a barrister who completed her law at Queens' College in Cambridge.

She was chairman of the Cambridge University Conservative Association during her graduation.

Suella Braverman moved to France as an Erasmus Programme student. She stayed there for 2 years.

She was also part of Entente Cordiale Scholar, a selective Franco-British scholarship scheme.

With the scholarship she did her master's degree in European and French law at Panthéon-Sorbonne University.

