Check Impressive Degrees Of Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata Murty

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 11, 2023
Akshata Murty, wife of UK's PM Rishi Sunak is businesswoman, fashion designer, and venture capitalist. Let's find out her impressive educational degrees.
Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and author Sudha Murty.
Akshaya Murty went to the Baldwin Girls' High School in Bangalore in 1990s and complete her schooling from there.
She then moved to the United States (US) where she studied Economics and French in 1998 at Claremont McKenna College in California.
Akshata also did diploma in clothes manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.
She then completed her master's in business administration (MBA) from the Stanford University.
Murty joined the Dutch cleantech firm Tendris in 2007, as its marketing director, where she worked for two years. She then started her own fashion firm.
After her fashion venture closed in 2013, she became the director of venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures which she co-founded, with her husband Rishi Sunak.
Thanks For Reading!