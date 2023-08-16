What After 12th (Science)? These 10 Career Options May Help You

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 16, 2023
Machine learning engineer works with data scientists, administrators, analysts and data engineers. They generally build artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models.
A software engineer creates tools, applications and digital solutions. They typically create, audit and improve virtual solutions to meet business objectives.
An animator uses computer software to creatively create dramatic motion and sequences. An animator usually works in advertising and films, producing two and three-dimensional arrangements.
A product designer analyzes trends, consumer requirements and design products that aid the customers. They also oversee product quality.
Robotics is an interdisciplinary branch of electronics and communication, computer science and engineering. It involves the design, construction, operation, and use of robots.
Nautical science is the multidisciplinary subject which deals with the study of techniques, and knowledge involves navigating and operating a ship safely.
A mathematician applies mathematical theorems and principles in diverse functions like architecture, computer graphics and business processes. They may also develop various theorems and advance academic studies in mathematics.
Data scientists use numbers and algorithms to study data. They also create models that forecast, predict, classify and cluster data. Data scientists usually validate structured and unstructured data by devising special codes to store and analyse it.
Mechanical engineering is the study of physical machines that may involve force and movement. It is an engineering branch that combines engineering physics and mathematics principles with materials science.
Bachelor of Design (BDes) or BDesign is an established degree in the design field at the undergraduate level. It offers specialisations in Fashion, Interior, Accessory, Textile and much more.
