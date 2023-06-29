Top Medical Colleges in Pune As Per 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 29, 2023
Armed Forces Medical College - [AFMC], Pune
Dr DY Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre - [DYPMC], Pune
Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College - [BJMC], Pune
Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College - [BVMC], Pune
Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research - [MIMER], Pune
Smt Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital - [SKNMCGH], Pune
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
Government Medical College - Baramati, Baramati
Thanks For Reading!