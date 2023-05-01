Top Marine engineering colleges in Maharashtra

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 01, 2023
Indian Maritime University, Mumbai Port Campus was Established in 2008.
imu
The Institute offers PGD Marine Engineering and B.Tech Marine Engineering.
imu
Tolani Maritime Institute, Mumbai, established in 1998.
tolani
B.Tech Marine Engineering, B.Sc Nautical Science and M.Sc Marine Engineering.
tolani
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is a deemed to be university established in 1952 as the Institute of Armament Studies in the CME campus in Pune.
DIAT Pune
Master of Technology in Mechanical Engineering Marine Engineering is two years full-time course offered by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune.
DIAT Pune
Shivaji University is a public university named after the great Maratha warrior and founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Shivaji University
It offers Master of Philosophy in Marine Engineering is one-year’s (2 semesters) full-time research program.
Shivaji University
INS Shivaji, Centre of Marine Engineering Technology, Pune was established in 1987.
INS Shivaji
The Institute offers Diploma in Marine Engineering, Diploma in Marine Engineering and Systems, Diploma in Mechatronics.
INS Shivaji
Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training, Pune.
MANET
Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Marine Engineering is a Four-years full-time Course offered by MIT Art Design and Technology University, Pune.
MANET
Samundra Institute of Maritime Studies, Pune.
Samundra
Diploma in Nautical Science, B.Sc Applied Nautical Science, B.Tech Marine Engineering are some of the courses in the Institute.
Samundra
Tolani Maritime Institute, Induri was established in 1998 is a Private college in Pune district.
tolani
The college offers B.Sc Nautical Science, B.Tech Marine Engineering courses.
tolani
Thanks For Reading!