Top 5 most sustainable universities in India

June 04, 2023
Vijaybhoomi University made limited use of cement during its construction to make the buildings more sustainable. The university has sourced 90% of the material locally. The campus is completely plastic free with minimal usage of water.
Universal Business School has a sprawling 40 acres campus in Green Karjat Valley. The campus employs 70% renewable energy (912 solar panels). In addition, it has water harvesting ponds and waste management plants. The 16 acres of green zone habitat in the campus is dedicated to various flora and fauna, including 7,500 plant species.
IIM Bangalore has solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a modest recycling center where it is the responsibility of everyone on campus to separate their waste. Most of this waste is reused as it gets composted at a biogas plant on campus.
Spread over an area of 353 acres, the campus has forest vegetation of around 114 acres. Located in the historic coastal town of Mangalore, the campus is ranked first in the country and 139th in the world for Most Sustainable University in 2020 by Green Metric.
IIT Roorkee has greenery covering all parts of the campus.It is spread over an area of 365 acres. Students and faculty conducted an energy audit to reduce energy and electricity consumption.
