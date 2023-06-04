Ten best universities in India in implementing United Nations SDGs, as per global rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 04, 2023
The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has assessed universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which includes hunger, quality education, gender equality, sanitation, climate action, clean energy, and more.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore has emerged as the top Indian institution in the list comprising of over 1000 universities with a score of 91.2. It's the 52nd best institution in the world for UN SDGs.
Lovely Professional University is the second best institution in 101-200 range with a score of 82.2 - 88.2
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan, Himachal Pradesh is the third best institution with a score between 82.2 - 88.2
KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in the 201-300 category has a score of 76.8-82.1
Amity University, Gurugram, is between 301-400 category with a score of 72.7-76.7
Chitkara University in Chandigarh, Punjab, falls in the 301-400 category with a score between 72.7-76.7
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysore is in the 301-400 with a score between 72.7-76.7.
MAHE Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal has also scored between 72.7-76.7. It lies in the 301-400 category
NITTE, officially NITTE (Deemed to be University) is an institute in Mangalore with a score between 72.7-76.7. The institute is in the 301-400 category.
B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, formerly B. S. Abdur Rahman University, is a private university located in Vandalur, Tamil Nadu. The institute has a score between 66.9-72.6 and lies in the 401-600 category globally.
