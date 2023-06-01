These personalities are alumni of Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 01, 2023
Madhukar Balvantray Parekh is an Indian entrepreneur, Chairman of Pidilite Industries, a global company among the leaders in adhesives. Madhukar completed Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the ICT.
Lalita Iyer is an Indian author, journalist, and columnist based in Mumbai, India. She has written several books, including I'm Pregnant, Not Terminally Ill, You Idiot!, The Whole Shebang: Sticky Bits of Being a Woman, and Sridevi: Queen of Hearts. She graduated from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (formerly, UDCT Mumbai), with an M.Pharm in Medicinal and Natural Products.
Anant Pai popularly known as Uncle Pai, was an Indian educationalist and a pioneer in Indian comics. He is most famous as the creator of two comic book series viz. Amar Chitra Katha. He pursued his higher education in chemistry, physics and chemical engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology.
Samir Mitragotri is an Indian American professor at Harvard University, an inventor, an entrepreneur, and a researcher in the fields of drug delivery and biomaterials. He did BS in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.
Srinivasan Doraiswamy, known by his stage name Srinivas, is an Indian playback singer who has sung over 2000 songs in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
Jyeshtharaj Bhalchandra Joshi is an Indian chemical engineer, nuclear scientist, consultant and professor, widely known for his innovations in nuclear reactor designs and generally regarded as a respected teacher. He passed BE in chemical engineering in 1971 and ME in 1972 from the University Department of Chemical Technology.
Chandrashekhar Ganpatrao Sonwane is an Indian American scientist who works in the fields of space launch, air breathing propulsion and chemical and power industries. Sonwane graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani is currently the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He received a BE degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.
