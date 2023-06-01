These personalities are alumni of Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Lalita Iyer is an Indian author, journalist, and columnist based in Mumbai, India. She has written several books, including I'm Pregnant, Not Terminally Ill, You Idiot!, The Whole Shebang: Sticky Bits of Being a Woman, and Sridevi: Queen of Hearts. She graduated from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (formerly, UDCT Mumbai), with an M.Pharm in Medicinal and Natural Products.

