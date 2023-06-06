Top 5 Engineering colleges' score in Maharashtra as per NIRF Rakings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 06, 2023
NIRF 2023 rankings were announced on June 5. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi & IIT Bombay were some of the top Institutes in the Engineering Category.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the number One Ranked Engineering College in Maharashtra. The Institute is Ranked 3rd in India as per the Latest NIRF Ranking. It got score of 80.74.
Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai with a score of 59.70 is second ranked college under this category in the state.
ICT, a premier chemical technology research institute located in Mumbai, stands at the fifth position in the pharmacy category.
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur is 3rd top college in Maharashtra with a Score of 55.03 and AIR of 41.
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune is Ranked 4th in Maharashtra with a score of 50.14 and with a ranking of 57 in India.
College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP) with a score of 46.89 and All India Rank of 73 is at 5th Position in Maharashtra.
