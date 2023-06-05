Top 10 Universities In Maharashtra As Per NIRF Rankings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 05, 2023
Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai has been ranked top University in Maharashtra. Last year it was 3rd in the state.
Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped to No. 2 Position this year from top Rank last year across all the Universities in Maharashtra.
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai is 3rd Rank University in Maharashtra this year from 2nd spot in NIRF 2022.
Symbiosis International is the 4th Rank University in Maharashtra retaining its position from last year.
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha is at 5th position this year, a new entrance in 2023 amongst top 10.
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune is at 6th Rank in Maharashtra slipping from 5th in 2022.
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai is at 7th Position in Maharashtra which has retained its position from last year.
Mumbai University has slipped to 8th Position in the State from 6th in 2022.
Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune is at 9th Position, another new entrant in the top 10 list from Maharashtra.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai this year ranks 10th in Maharashtra, However in 2022 it's Rank was 9th in Maharashtra.
