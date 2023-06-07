Top 11 Institutes in Maharashtra As Per NIRF 2023 Overall Ranking List

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 07, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) , Bombay with a score of 81.28 is Ranked 4th in India and has topped in Maharashtra in overall category.

Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai. Score: 57.09, AIR: 30, 2nd in Maharashtra.

Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), Pune with a score of 56.05 and AIR of 34th is 3rd in Maharashtra.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has a score of 55.78 and is Ranked 35th in Country and 4th as per overall category in Maharashtra.

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai is ranked 5th in State with a score of 54.53. AIR: 41.

Symbiosis International, Pune. Score: 50.59 is Ranked 6th in Overall category in Maharashtra.

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha is 7th top Institute in Overall category with a score of 48.92.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune with a score of 48.17 Ranks 8th in Maharashtra.

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur. With a Score of 48.15 is 9th top Institute in Maharashtra.

SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai with a score of 47.46 is Ranked 10th within Maharashtra in overall category list.

Mumbai University is Ranked 11th in Maharashtra as per Overall Category list by NIRF 2023.

