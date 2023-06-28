Top 10 Universities in World As Per QS Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023

10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States, score: 90.4

9. UCL London, United Kingdom, score: 92.4

8. National University of Singapore (NUS), score: 92.7

7. ETH Zurich Zürich, Switzerland, score: 93.3

6. Imperial College London, United Kingdom, score: 97.8

5. Stanford University, United States, score: 98.1

4. Harvard University Cambridge,United States, score: 98.3

3. University of Oxford, United Kingdom, score: 98.9

2. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, score: 99.2

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , US. score: 100

