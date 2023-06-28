Top 10 Universities in World As Per QS Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023
10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States, score: 90.4
9. UCL London, United Kingdom, score: 92.4
8. National University of Singapore (NUS), score: 92.7
7. ETH Zurich Zürich, Switzerland, score: 93.3
6. Imperial College London, United Kingdom, score: 97.8
5. Stanford University, United States, score: 98.1
4. Harvard University Cambridge,United States, score: 98.3
3. University of Oxford, United Kingdom, score: 98.9
2. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, score: 99.2
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , US. score: 100
